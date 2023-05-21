This update is the third milestone of the early access of Highline Volleyball VR.

In this update we have added a new environment called "Synth Court".

This is a court themed on the 80's synthwave art and music style.

This court is also the first environment that is unlockable with a certain rank (510+) opening the door to some career progression and discovery through online or offline ranking.

Originally we planned to deliver also a new behavior on AI for this update : Blocking, and some gamemode events but we are a bit late on it, because we have been busy to work on the fundations of multiplayer game modes and we did made some good progress over it (lobbies, voice chat, head/torso/hands replication).

We may open the gamemode as an experimental version at one point so that you can try it out.

The blocking behavior and the game mode events are still scheduled for 0.3 , during the minor updates.

Enjoy volleyball !