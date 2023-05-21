Patch Notes - May 21st 2023

Changelog:
- Add watchtower building: Can see enemy units during deployment while defending settlement.
- Simplify tree colision, prevent units from getting stuck under branches
- Fix start battle button not clickable with too many reinforcements
- Fix brederode starting conditions
- Rename trading post to traders guild
- Rename forestry hut to foresters guild
- Rename engineers quarters to engineers guild
- Prevent famine making your ruler desert
- When a settlement is attacked it loses a fixed 10 points of public order
- Fix public order downward spiral when public order is low
