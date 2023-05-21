 Skip to content

Voor de kroon update for 21 May 2023

Patch Notes - May 21st 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Add watchtower building: Can see enemy units during deployment while defending settlement.
  • Simplify tree colision, prevent units from getting stuck under branches
  • Fix start battle button not clickable with too many reinforcements
  • Fix brederode starting conditions
  • Rename trading post to traders guild
  • Rename forestry hut to foresters guild
  • Rename engineers quarters to engineers guild
  • Prevent famine making your ruler desert
  • When a settlement is attacked it loses a fixed 10 points of public order
  • Fix public order downward spiral when public order is low

Changed files in this update

