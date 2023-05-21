 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 21 May 2023

Bugfix release

Bugfix release

Build 11283385

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New artwork.

Fixed some problems with the new storyline.
Fixed buying drugs from the gangs not giving the correct quantities.
Fixed not being able to remove items from quick access.
Fixed some typos and other minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  
