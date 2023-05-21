Bugfix release

New artwork.
Fixed some problems with the new storyline.
Fixed buying drugs from the gangs not giving the correct quantities.
Fixed not being able to remove items from quick access.
Fixed some typos and other minor bugs.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New artwork.
Fixed some problems with the new storyline.
Fixed buying drugs from the gangs not giving the correct quantities.
Fixed not being able to remove items from quick access.
Fixed some typos and other minor bugs.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update