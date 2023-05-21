 Skip to content

Cards and Castles 2 update for 21 May 2023

Minor Fixes 5/21

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that could cause a soft lock when creating a lobby at the exact same time a quick match is entered.
The smiley face chat button will now be displayed in all battles, even if the user is not in a lobby.
Friends List: Clicking a friend now opens a context menu with various functions like creating a private lobby or sending a message.
Deck Editor: Decks can no longer have more than 60 cards total, even while being edited (this has nothing to do with the 30 card requirement for a deck to be playable).
Deck Editor: Fixed a bug causing cards to incorrectly display as available when a combination of shiny and unshiny of the same card is used in the deck.

Changed files in this update

