Minor Fixes 5/21

Fixed a bug that could cause a soft lock when creating a lobby at the exact same time a quick match is entered.

The smiley face chat button will now be displayed in all battles, even if the user is not in a lobby.

Friends List: Clicking a friend now opens a context menu with various functions like creating a private lobby or sending a message.

Deck Editor: Decks can no longer have more than 60 cards total, even while being edited (this has nothing to do with the 30 card requirement for a deck to be playable).

Deck Editor: Fixed a bug causing cards to incorrectly display as available when a combination of shiny and unshiny of the same card is used in the deck.