Waronoi update

Build 11283364 · Last edited 22 May 2023

Terrain editor

The terrain editor is a simple tool that allows players to create new and edit existing maps.

The terrain editor has the ability to import .png images to use as overlay when editing your maps.

Lobby

The option to save procedural generated maps for editing with the terrain editor, has been added.

Additional spawn options

Random: will assign each player to a random spawn point.

Fixed: will assign each player to the spawn point corresponding to their lobby slot.

Free: will allow players to spawn anywhere.