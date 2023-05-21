Deviations Released!

Hello everyone! Today Deviations finally dropped. The update's scope increased dramatically, including many post-game goodies and general fixes. As of today, Dyztopia 1 has finished development. No more content will be made for Dyztopia 1, but I will continue supporting the game with bug fixes.

My sights are going to be fixed on Dyztopia 2!

As for this update, expect quite a few differences. In addition to the new characters, many routes have opened up.

...The strongest promise is additional bosses. There are over 15 new bosses, 5 completely unique, and 9 remixes of older bosses. IN ADDITION, There's even a post-game battle lab and a New Game+ mode where you can carry over your items.

I hope you all have fun with the new update! The save files of the old build are NOT compatible with the new build, so you will have to start over.

Happy quitting your job!