 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zompiercer update for 21 May 2023

Update 14.5 alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 11283302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES LOG

Improvements
  • Reduced the amount of medicine on the store shelves, before that their amount on the shelves was redundant.
  • Reduced durability of all doors by 50%.
  • Changed the cartoonish texture of scrap metal to realistic ones.
Corrected mistakes
  • Fixed a bug where sleeping zombies crawled when the siren was activated in the second location.
  • Fixed a bug where zombies ran through walls in one and 7 locations.
  • Tarpaulin in shadow no longer renders with a black texture.


Changed files in this update

Zompiercer Content Depot 1262461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link