Update 14.5 alpha

CHANGES LOG
Improvements
- Reduced the amount of medicine on the store shelves, before that their amount on the shelves was redundant.
- Reduced durability of all doors by 50%.
- Changed the cartoonish texture of scrap metal to realistic ones.
Corrected mistakes
- Fixed a bug where sleeping zombies crawled when the siren was activated in the second location.
- Fixed a bug where zombies ran through walls in one and 7 locations.
- Tarpaulin in shadow no longer renders with a black texture.
Changed files in this update