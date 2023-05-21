Patch v0.1.33

We're now moving to a new version number system to better define large and small updates. Here's what's new in v0.1.33!

Video Cutscenes can now be paused, restarted, and have volume adjusted on the fly.

Video subtitles added.

Implemented carousel option arrows.

Fixed crash when tabbing out of a cutscene.

Adjusted colors of all buttons in-game for better visibility.

Fixed timer "pulse" during side quests and after hours scenes.

Added some ambient sound during several cutscenes.

Improved texture management to prevent eventual crashes on some machines during long playthroughs.

Updated two videos that had a small spelling error.

Dialogue now draws on top of all other UI, fixing text and portrait clipping in-game.

Updated to the latest version of Game Maker's engine code.

Next on our update list are save slots! This week we'll also be going over some of the new gameplay changes we have in mind- to learn more, and to help give feedback on our ideas, head on over to our discord!

https://discord.com/invite/cookservedelicious

Thanks so much as always for the support!