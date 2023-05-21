Patch 1.1 Beta 2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Just published a bunch of bug fixes and improvements based on feedback:

made so you can hover over upgrades in inventory screen to see info on them

fixed game crashing after shooting a biomass blob

fixed collision issue where you can get stuck in one room

fixed rats getting stuck

made exit buttons quieter

made so you have to right click upgrades to buy/choose them

fixed asteroid dirt appearing in shop room sometimes

made upgrades cost more

made so zombies can't have combined stealth, bubble shield or phase flicker at the same time

made ammo less common

made biomass spawn more often on reception floors

increased blobl health

increased spectral zombie move speed on spikr boss

made bosses do more damage on later floors

fixed placeholder upgrades appearing in shop sometimes

This update is on the beta branch

To switch to the branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game on the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.

The beta branch should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"