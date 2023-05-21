Patch 1.1 Beta 2

Just published a bunch of bug fixes and improvements based on feedback:
- made so you can hover over upgrades in inventory screen to see info on them
- fixed game crashing after shooting a biomass blob
- fixed collision issue where you can get stuck in one room
- fixed rats getting stuck
- made exit buttons quieter
- made so you have to right click upgrades to buy/choose them
- fixed asteroid dirt appearing in shop room sometimes
- made upgrades cost more
- made so zombies can't have combined stealth, bubble shield or phase flicker at the same time
- made ammo less common
- made biomass spawn more often on reception floors
- increased blobl health
- increased spectral zombie move speed on spikr boss
- made bosses do more damage on later floors
- fixed placeholder upgrades appearing in shop sometimes
This update is on the beta branch
To switch to the branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game on the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.
The beta branch should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"
Changed depots in beta branch