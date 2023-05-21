 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

College Kings - The Complete Season update for 21 May 2023

[1.3.8] Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11283239 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed SpecialMove not working with rollback
  • Fixed missing game context due to broken rollback
  • Fixed NPC missing _rollback method
  • Fixed Emily's Kiwii post check (now correctly require checking Emily's instead of Aubrey's post)
  • Fixed Chloe not resetting to Friend if you decline her GF choice
  • Removed reputation check during Chloe's hotel scene
  • Fixed crash due to old has_item method

Changed files in this update

Windows + Linux + SteamOS Depot 1463121
  • Loading history…
MacOS Depot 1463122
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link