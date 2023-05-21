- Fixed SpecialMove not working with rollback
- Fixed missing game context due to broken rollback
- Fixed NPC missing _rollback method
- Fixed Emily's Kiwii post check (now correctly require checking Emily's instead of Aubrey's post)
- Fixed Chloe not resetting to Friend if you decline her GF choice
- Removed reputation check during Chloe's hotel scene
- Fixed crash due to old has_item method
College Kings - The Complete Season update for 21 May 2023
[1.3.8] Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
