Build 11283203 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy

The minigun audio not playing bug has been a tough one. I'm trying some more things to stop it from happening here.

I iterated on some art details in this one.

I might have one more build tonight before I call it the release build and start testing on the main app.

Probably some other misc small fixes.