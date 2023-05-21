Update v1.1.2

This update fixes some game breaking bugs and also introduces a couple of QoL features.
Changelog:
- Save and load menus show more information about the save files now
- Custom game features that are enabled or disabled through the game customization menu are now persisted when saving and loading save files
- Fixed a bug that blocked the player's ability to place corals when undoing a turn that triggered a merge and the shockwave while the merge animation is playing
- Fixed upgrade and card rewards sometimes not being deterministic when loading old save files
- Fixed farm arrows not being rotated correctly in main menu
- Fixed farm preview not being removed when placing a farm and undoing
- Fixed upgrade range of some placeable upgrades being too large or completely missing after undoing placement step
- Fixed biomes sometimes not resetting correctly when redoing a step influencing the biome
- Fixed fish outline not being recalculated when placing fish upgrade on home and redoing
- Fixed a bug where the background music would not play anymore after loading a save file with a lot of tiles
- Increased main menu performance when the last saved game has a lot of tiles
Changed files in this update