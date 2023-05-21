 Skip to content

Coral Cove update for 21 May 2023

Update v1.1.2

Update v1.1.2

This update fixes some game breaking bugs and also introduces a couple of QoL features.

Changelog:
  • Save and load menus show more information about the save files now
  • Custom game features that are enabled or disabled through the game customization menu are now persisted when saving and loading save files
  • Fixed a bug that blocked the player's ability to place corals when undoing a turn that triggered a merge and the shockwave while the merge animation is playing
  • Fixed upgrade and card rewards sometimes not being deterministic when loading old save files
  • Fixed farm arrows not being rotated correctly in main menu
  • Fixed farm preview not being removed when placing a farm and undoing
  • Fixed upgrade range of some placeable upgrades being too large or completely missing after undoing placement step
  • Fixed biomes sometimes not resetting correctly when redoing a step influencing the biome
  • Fixed fish outline not being recalculated when placing fish upgrade on home and redoing
  • Fixed a bug where the background music would not play anymore after loading a save file with a lot of tiles
  • Increased main menu performance when the last saved game has a lot of tiles

