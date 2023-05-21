Hotfix 1.1.5.1

1.1.5.1 Changelog
- Further performance improvements
- Better audio callback logic, hopefully preventing some memory access violations on some Windows systems
- Increased maximum traveler count to 4096 up from 2048 due to performance improvements
