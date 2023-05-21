Update 1.11.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11282995 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Today's update brings in a large pack of new features for modders, allowing stuff like sprite-based animation, new unit flags, custom player colors, custom music, and more. This should allow modders have more freedom to change the game and potentially create total conversion mods!

And of course, there are more overall improvements as well.

Changelog:

General:

Updated the shortcuts screen (F2) with a few missing shortcuts.

Improved the animation when units are under effect of a general ability.

Quality of life:

You can now check how much damage a unit would take in counter-attack when you hover the cursor over the target unit.

Hovering the cursor over targets out of range now shows the expected damage too.

You can check how much damage an enemy unit would cause to your own unit if the enemy gets the first strike. Simply select the enemy unit and them hover the cursor over the unit you want to check.

Auto end turn: Turn it on if you want the game to automatically end the turn for you when you finished moving all your units and buildings.

Balance:

Surge of speed ability doesn't refresh units built on the same turn.

The Mechanic general now has a 1.5x bonus to repairing units, but harvests 10% less resources.

Modding:

It is now possible to use custom logo and custom menu background. Just add a logo.png / menu_background.png in Data/Graphics/.

You can change the mainmenu music be adding a file "mainmenu.ogg" in Data/Musics/.

Custom ingame musics also can be added: Create a folder Data/Musics/Ingame/ and drop the music files there.

Sprites of already existing units/buildings may now be replaced simply by placing the new file with the corresponding name at the Graphics subfolder.

New unit category groups: All and AllButTower.

The damage type chart can now be modified, by entering the % damage vs each armor type.

New attributes:

Units:

BlockAllEnemyMovement: No enemy unit can pass over or under it (ex: air units flying over land units)

RechargeAPOnKill: Recovers all the base AP after destroying an enemy.

FirstStrikeMultiplier, CounterAttackMultiplier, StealthAttackMultiplier: Determines how effective an attack is (in %) when attacking first / counter-attacking / attacking while stealth respectively.

DisableDefaultAnimation: Removes the default animation when the unit is idle, based on unit category (ex: infantry jumps, vehicles moves forward and backward)

Harvester is now available for units too.

CanUnloadWithoutAP: Allows a transport unit to unload any passenger even if it (the transport) has 0 AP.

RepairOtherFactor: If > 0, the unit may repair other units. Use a value between 1 - 100.

RepairOtherCategory: Which unit category can be repaired.

JumpingAttackAnimation: Makes the unit jump when attacking.

InstantProjectile: Omits the projectile animation, making it immediately hit the target after a short delay.

Buildings:

UseNeutralSprite: Allow setting a different sprite when a building is neutral.

Units/Buildings

Vital: Can now be applied directly to units and buildings. If you lose it the game is lost.

SpriteScale: Adjust how big the unit should appear ingame, which previously was fixed at 50%.

HarvestEfficiency: Controls how much money a harvesting piece generates each turn, in %. Default: 100.

AnimationFrames: How many sprites the unit/building have (per angle).

AnimationDelay: Delay to change the sprite, given in game frames (1 second = 60 frames).

SpriteWidth / SpriteHeight: Explicits sets the sprite dimensions.

SpriteYoffset: Use this if you need to adjust the sprite position at the tile (0 means centered).

Miscellaneous:

DisableFirstTurnVulnerability: Units won't take double damage if attacked on the same turn it was produced.

DisableGenerals: Force every player to play as neutral general.

DisableLinearFilter: Prevents sprites from becoming blurry when scaling or zooming ingame, but may make the animations less smooth. Recommended for pixel art.

AddPlayerColor: Adds a custom player color, using the rgb format 0 - 255. Example: 240 240 255

DisableDefaultColors: If you want to allow custom colors only.

Bugfix:

The player could try to issue unit orders during a replay.

The N shortcut didn't work if there was no buildings on the map.

Loading a mod could cause the encyclopedia window to be initially empty.

Technical:

Changed the container type of some gameobjects. This should improve the performance on very large maps.

