0.71.209:
- optimization for cascaded shadow map rendering: all cascades are rendered simultaneously into multiple viewports
- optimizations for hair particle system, visibility rendering, depth of field, motion blur, screen space reflections
- fixed variable rate shading classification by motion vector
- font renderer scaling will be handled better according to current screen DPI
- Editor font updates:
-- removed yumin japanese font, replaced by Noto Sans CJK font that handles Chinese, Japanese and Koren characters in single font file
-- all font files from fonts folder will be loaded automatically by the Editor, so user can add new fonts to support new character sets
-- config.ini can be used to override default Editor font by specifying
font = fontfilepath.ttfin the root settings
Changed files in this update