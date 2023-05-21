 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wicked Engine update for 21 May 2023

0.71.209:

Share · View all patches · Build 11282989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.71.209:

  • optimization for cascaded shadow map rendering: all cascades are rendered simultaneously into multiple viewports
  • optimizations for hair particle system, visibility rendering, depth of field, motion blur, screen space reflections
  • fixed variable rate shading classification by motion vector
  • font renderer scaling will be handled better according to current screen DPI
  • Editor font updates:
    -- removed yumin japanese font, replaced by Noto Sans CJK font that handles Chinese, Japanese and Koren characters in single font file
    -- all font files from fonts folder will be loaded automatically by the Editor, so user can add new fonts to support new character sets
    -- config.ini can be used to override default Editor font by specifying font = fontfilepath.ttf in the root settings

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1967461 Depot 1967461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link