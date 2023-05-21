Last dance

Share · View all patches · Build 11282895 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy

The following changes have been made with this update

The System file checker option in the menu has been removed.

Removed the following languages added with automatic translation: French, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish

Added sfc command to check file and directory hierarchy.

Added save command.

All widgets have been revised.

Manuals have been revised.

Improvements have been made to the taskbar and accessibility panel.

Shark redesigned.

Some parts of terminal and notepad+ have been redesigned.

CHAQS will not receive new updates unless an error occur. If you encounter an error, you can contact me by e-mail.