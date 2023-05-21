Last dance

The following changes have been made with this update
- The System file checker option in the menu has been removed.
- Removed the following languages added with automatic translation: French, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish
- Added sfc command to check file and directory hierarchy.
- Added save command.
- All widgets have been revised.
- Manuals have been revised.
- Improvements have been made to the taskbar and accessibility panel.
- Shark redesigned.
- Some parts of terminal and notepad+ have been redesigned.
CHAQS will not receive new updates unless an error occur. If you encounter an error, you can contact me by e-mail.
Changed files in this update