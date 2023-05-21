 Skip to content

CHAQS update for 21 May 2023

Last dance

Build 11282895

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following changes have been made with this update

  • The System file checker option in the menu has been removed.
  • Removed the following languages added with automatic translation: French, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish
  • Added sfc command to check file and directory hierarchy.
  • Added save command.
  • All widgets have been revised.
  • Manuals have been revised.
  • Improvements have been made to the taskbar and accessibility panel.
  • Shark redesigned.
  • Some parts of terminal and notepad+ have been redesigned.

CHAQS will not receive new updates unless an error occur. If you encounter an error, you can contact me by e-mail.

