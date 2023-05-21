1.6 Languages + Fixes

This isn't what I originally had planned for this month.

I originally planned to add the original audio as free DLC, but to be frank I just couldn't work out how to do it without making the "dlc" basically an entirely different copy of the game. Instead, I've added the original audio into this version of the game, under the guise of a language choice.

There's only two languages to choose from at the moment, English, which is the new audio from last month, and English (Original), which is the old audio. There are some aspects of the old audio I like more, and some of the new I like more, so I thought it'd be nice to have the choice. I've also implemented it in this way because I'd like to have more languages to choose from in the future, and this makes those future additions easier.

As for the other changes in this update:

Replaced the splash screen to the new logo, just because I forgot to do it in the first place

Changed my name in the credits to Holden Gatsby, it's what more people know me as and what I'm more comfortable with.

Fixed a number of small bugs with the options menu not highlighting properly.

Fixed the updated audio being mono, it's now properly Stereo.

Pretty sure that's everything for now, hope you like it and let me know if there's anything else you'd like to see from me in the future.