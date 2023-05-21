Additions
- Implemented skill trees for the main character and each guardian, allowing the use of scrolls once in battles.
- Introduced a new main option in the VM/Computer and the newly added world, Cendril.
- Guardians now provide information on their preferred and disliked team members when spoken to in their houses.
- Added an entirely new world: Cendril, a mesmerizing crystalline realm.
Changes
- Removed the "German" language option due to numerous bugs.
- Enhanced the music settings to allow volume adjustment from 20% down to 5%.
- Altered attack and skill formulas to improve gameplay balance.
- Adjusted the parameters of The Seed to reduce its effectiveness.
- Implemented restrictions on teleport powder usage.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the calculation of Felliah's sweets, accurately tracking your sweet barometer. This feature now functions exclusively in Felliah.
- Prevented the deletion of the VM-World until the next book is discovered, resolving a previous issue.
- Resolved a bug where the Repair-Spell would malfunction when used on a robot.
- Rectified issues with VM - Gamelounge, ensuring its proper functionality.
Changed depots in develop branch