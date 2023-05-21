 Skip to content

Traveler update for 21 May 2023

v0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Additions

  • Implemented skill trees for the main character and each guardian, allowing the use of scrolls once in battles.
  • Introduced a new main option in the VM/Computer and the newly added world, Cendril.
  • Guardians now provide information on their preferred and disliked team members when spoken to in their houses.
  • Added an entirely new world: Cendril, a mesmerizing crystalline realm.

Changes

  • Removed the "German" language option due to numerous bugs.
  • Enhanced the music settings to allow volume adjustment from 20% down to 5%.
  • Altered attack and skill formulas to improve gameplay balance.
  • Adjusted the parameters of The Seed to reduce its effectiveness.
  • Implemented restrictions on teleport powder usage.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the calculation of Felliah's sweets, accurately tracking your sweet barometer. This feature now functions exclusively in Felliah.
  • Prevented the deletion of the VM-World until the next book is discovered, resolving a previous issue.
  • Resolved a bug where the Repair-Spell would malfunction when used on a robot.
  • Rectified issues with VM - Gamelounge, ensuring its proper functionality.

Wish you a lot of fun in investigating :-) And thanks for being with me ːluvː

