-Add a couple bridges to the scenery.
-Add missing lake.
-Add a couple more launch points to Sun Valley.
-Make glider collapsible on landing.
-Fix wind direction UI bug.
-Make weather UI transparent so you can see the wind sock while adjusting weather.
-Make it so local weather changes get updated instantaneously but multiplayer weather gets updated when pressing save.
Glider Sim update for 21 May 2023
Update 1.9.14_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix
