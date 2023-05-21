 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 21 May 2023

Update 1.9.14_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix

Last edited by Wendy

-Add a couple bridges to the scenery.
-Add missing lake.
-Add a couple more launch points to Sun Valley.
-Make glider collapsible on landing.
-Fix wind direction UI bug.
-Make weather UI transparent so you can see the wind sock while adjusting weather.
-Make it so local weather changes get updated instantaneously but multiplayer weather gets updated when pressing save.

