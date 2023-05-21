 Skip to content

Russian Fishing 4 update for 21 May 2023

Patchnotes 22/05/23

Share · View all patches · Build 11282780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The marine fishing challenges have been implemented.
  • Two new inhabitants were added to the Norwegian Sea location: Red King Crab and Edible Crab.
  • New on the Norwegian Sea location: The largest fish caught in each region during the last day will be displayed at the harbor.
  • Some new spinning, classic baitcasting and conventional reels are now available in the shops.
  • There is now a new species rarity parameter displayed for all fish in the catch details.
  • Increased the sinking speed for the marine bottom rigs.
  • The following bait crafting recipes have been added: Crab meat from Red King crab and Edible crab, Squid Meat from caught squid and frozen squid bought at the grocery shop.
  • Increased the number of experience points for catching Greenland Halibut, Atlantic Halibut and Northern Wolffish.
  • A commemorative gift for the sixth anniversary of the launch of the Russian Fishing 4 project is now available. To receive your gift, catch and release any fish before 19th of June 2023 2:00 AM CEST / 18th June 2023 8.00 PM EST. You need to be at least level 15, to receive the anniversary gift.
  • A migration took place at the Norwegian Sea. The fish may have changed habitats and preferences for baits and lures.

