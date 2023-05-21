UPTADE # Tire Replacement, Auction Place, Future New Vehicles and Bug Fix



Tire Replacement

Now we can change the wheels of vehicles at our tuning shop, and each sold vehicle will have unique and distinct wheels. The prices of our wheels vary in the market, and these prices have an impact on the value of the vehicle.

Auction Place

We determined the location on the map for the auction location and placed it for future updates. Auction is currently closed, but we wanted to give you an idea of what's to come.





Leaderboard

We have added a leaderboard system where you earn points as you buy and sell cars in the game, and your Steam user accounts are displayed. Here, we can see who the top car dealer is.



Future New Vehicles

We are planning to add new vehicles in every future update. You can track these vehicles through our Discord channel.









Bug Fix

*** Fixed the black screen issue during sleep.