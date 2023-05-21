 Skip to content

Explorer：Golden Empire update for 21 May 2023

【Explorer：Golden Empire】Officially released

This is the story that takes place in a magical world called Soresa, where a group of young people form an adventurer team from their hometown to explore their background, explore the world, and ultimately find the legendary Golden Empire.
The main focus of this release is the Simplified Chinese version. Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, and other versions may have inadequate and incomplete language translations, which will be gradually improved in future version updates.
Thank you again: The tool plugin created by (VisuStella，zlib，DadoCWB，ganfly，芯☆淡茹水，DKPlugins，CT_Bolt，Casper Gaming，LCK) has enabled the game to complete smoothly.


