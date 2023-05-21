Update notes for May 21st

Additions ⭐

🤩 Added an indication to buildings that aren't available in the demo

🤩 Added the ability to cancel road & connectable decor placement by using the esc key

🤩 Added a bunch more in game sound effects

🤩 Reworked the route window to be easier to understand

Bugfixes 🪲

🐛 Fixed a bug where the target FPS gets ignored due to V-sync.

🐛 Fixed a bug where rebinding the controls doesn't show the updated control upon rebooting the game.

🐛 Fixed a bug where you couldn't toggle gridlines off again with the quick action.

🐛 Added more translations & corrected some spelling errors.

🐛 Fixed some UI elements not being scaled correctly on ultrawide screens.

🐛 Fixed a bug where the audio settings were not applied properly upon restarting the game.

🐛 Fixed a bug where on certain screen resolutions, tooltips could fall of the screen

🐛 Fixed a bug where canceling building selection would permanently hide other UI elements