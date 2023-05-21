 Skip to content

Forge Industry Playtest update for 21 May 2023

Update notes for May 21st

Forge Industry Playtest update for 21 May 2023

Update notes for May 21st

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions ⭐
🤩 Added an indication to buildings that aren't available in the demo
🤩 Added the ability to cancel road & connectable decor placement by using the esc key
🤩 Added a bunch more in game sound effects
🤩 Reworked the route window to be easier to understand

Bugfixes 🪲
🐛 Fixed a bug where the target FPS gets ignored due to V-sync.
🐛 Fixed a bug where rebinding the controls doesn't show the updated control upon rebooting the game.
🐛 Fixed a bug where you couldn't toggle gridlines off again with the quick action.
🐛 Added more translations & corrected some spelling errors.
🐛 Fixed some UI elements not being scaled correctly on ultrawide screens.
🐛 Fixed a bug where the audio settings were not applied properly upon restarting the game.
🐛 Fixed a bug where on certain screen resolutions, tooltips could fall of the screen
🐛 Fixed a bug where canceling building selection would permanently hide other UI elements

