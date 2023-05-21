0.863 is live!

Hello!

I've updated the game to set some of the new UI things live. It's taken a while to get this far with it since it's essentially meant breaking parts of the UI completely and then piecing it all back together. But it should be good to go now!

There's more UI work coming in the near future though, most notably when it comes to selecting buildings. Specifically the decoration tab has gotten too heavy with buttons and in some cases due to decorations sometimes having several variants. I'm working on a solution to condense heavier tabs to fewer items using expandable item selections.

0.862 -> 0.863

Added palm tree variant of one of the side decorations.

Added customizable resource display bar.

Added being able to hide UI elements individually.

Added additional UI scaling.

Adjusted icon and text sizes in parts of the UI.

Fixed bug where there would be a small amount of VAT income, even if policy was turned off.

Fixed missing night lighting for new commercial buildings.

Fixed part of the main menu being cut off in 21:9 aspect ratio resolutions.

Fixed scrollable windows not working with scroll wheel in main menu.

The customizable resource tab at the top of the screen has a known issue in that certain disaplayable items will light up green when increasing even if an increase is negative. An example of this is crime.

This will be addressed in the next version. :)

/ Nick