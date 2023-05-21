 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 21 May 2023

b0.7.8 Laser trap

Share · View all patches · Build 11282647 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Laser trap has been added, this one is slightly different from the others. Beam weapon that sweeps around a range periodically.

Few other alterations to traps has been made to streamline some things about trap related deaths.

