After defeating everyone that has opposed your kingdom, the next thing to do was to get richer, of course. And what better way to do so, than to find the remains of an ancient civilization, that was swimming in gold, but has been long gone.

What is new?

Secrets Of The Ancients update brings 15 new levels to Riddles & Sieges, as well as other additional content!

New zones to explore and complete: Spring, Arrow Trap and Firespitter! As always, all these zones have 5 leves each, containing different new main mechanics, as well as additional means of defense.

Also this new zone has something that hasn't been done in the game before: a secret level! Something is hidden in some of those levels. Can you be the chosen one to finally open the ancient temple of secrets?

So what are these new mechanics?

Spring:

It is a small wooden box with a metal spring attached to it. You probably already guessed what it does, but in case you didn't - it launches projectiles when the fall onto it. So basically, it gives another chance to any projectile that comes in contact with it.

Arrow Trap:

An old trap used by the ancients to guard their temples from unwanted trespassers. They were made from very dense material, which makes them almost impossible to destroy. These traps work like a ballista does, but with the exception that they do not get destroyed.

Firespitter:

Another piece of ancient weaponry, although much more advanced. This trap can sense everything, that is in front of it. As soon as there are any irregularities, it shoots a flaming ball forward, burning everyone in its way.

New defense building: Torch Tower

Torches were very important in the lives of the ancients, as they believed that fire was the best creation of the world itself, and the most useful one aswell. This tower acts like a normal tower, but it is half the height of it.

Other changes

There are some quality of life changes, as well as fixes and new additions. 2 new music tracks have been added, a new custom cursor for the game and the ability to control camera zoom in the level editor!

And of course the secret level, but you will have to see it yourself!

Patch Notes