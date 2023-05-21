Decorations, Ammo and HUD Fix

Update:
- Added ivy and vine decorations to mansion and sewer.
- Weapon pickups now update all ammo on HUD to better keep synced w/ game vars.
- Rage mode now adds correct amount of flamethrower ammo.
- Audio update and tuning in secret area.
