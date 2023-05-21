 Skip to content

Secrets of the Witch House update for 21 May 2023

Decorations, Ammo and HUD Fix

Build 11282630

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update:
  • Added ivy and vine decorations to mansion and sewer.
  • Weapon pickups now update all ammo on HUD to better keep synced w/ game vars.
  • Rage mode now adds correct amount of flamethrower ammo.
  • Audio update and tuning in secret area.

Changed files in this update

