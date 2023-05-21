 Skip to content

The Agnietta ~治癒使與受詛咒的地城~ update for 21 May 2023

Patch_0522

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

Fixed the issue where the CG dialogue automatically fast-forwards and freezes after the defeat of the Sheep Head Priest.
Fixed the problem where the quantity of bottles sometimes displayed as -1.
Fixed a bug in which certain old save files were unable to trigger the final storyline.
Fixed the bug where players could pass through walls and go outside the map in the secret passage.
Fixed the bug where the Shadow Core power could not be used in certain situations.
Fixed the bug where players could interact with NPCs while the menu was open.
Fixed the bug where the game could freeze on a white screen before the Stone Golem boss fight.

