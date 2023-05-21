 Skip to content

CONSORTIUM Remastered Playtest update for 21 May 2023

CONSORTIUM Remastered BETA v0.1.23

CONTROLLER:

The only known remaining controller issue is that the Defense Minigame is too hard when playing with it. We are working on a solution to this. Otherwise, the entire game should now be perfectly playable with a controller. Kindly let us know if you run into any controller troubles...thank-you!

  • Drop down menus now show what is currently active and default the controller selection to that entry
  • Reports screen now has controller support
  • Info Console screen now has controller support
  • Missions screen now has controller support

FIXES:

  • Fixed junk stack (chips etc) count not being saved so all stacks restored with 1 making the chip minigame pretty confusing on load.
  • Fixed the modified disposition table not being cleared after each game session causing dispositions from previous sessions to bleed into new ones
  • Fixed being able to enter the bed while telling Rook 25 about the traitor’s identity after leaving the VT
  • Disabled the "get out of bed" button on the cabin bed, it was unnecessary and caused issues.
  • Fix for light models in mission ops not changing skin (going dark) when the light state of mission ops is shut off.
  • Fixed Kiril in the brig having a weapon
  • Fixed the flashlight mode not being activated properly during the traitor fight

TWEAKS:

-Removed pointless source-less light in B8’s cabin

IMPROVEMENTS:

  • The end of the traitor fight got some important polish to better communicate what happens.
    -Traitor fight A.I improvements
  • Hid the initial connection/dream sequence walls so players don't start in blackness. The path ahead is more obvious now, and players are now crouched to start with.
    -Various improvements to conversations and choreography in the last half of the narrative.
    -10 new Info Console articles, a bunch more existing articles polished up.
    -Polished up all in-person Rook 25 choreo for if player kills traitor in cold blood. She is fully present and very emotional now.
  • Improvements to the chipbank repair minigame presentation. Will always show the context even if the player has no chips to insert and a red hand.
    -New Ending work:
    -Briefing choreography got a complete pass. Everyone is fully present now.
    -Briefing now features the actual Churchill Tower.

