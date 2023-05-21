CONSORTIUM Remastered BETA v0.1.23

CONTROLLER:

The only known remaining controller issue is that the Defense Minigame is too hard when playing with it. We are working on a solution to this. Otherwise, the entire game should now be perfectly playable with a controller. Kindly let us know if you run into any controller troubles...thank-you!

Drop down menus now show what is currently active and default the controller selection to that entry

Reports screen now has controller support

Info Console screen now has controller support

Missions screen now has controller support

FIXES:

Fixed junk stack (chips etc) count not being saved so all stacks restored with 1 making the chip minigame pretty confusing on load.

Fixed the modified disposition table not being cleared after each game session causing dispositions from previous sessions to bleed into new ones

Fixed being able to enter the bed while telling Rook 25 about the traitor’s identity after leaving the VT

Disabled the "get out of bed" button on the cabin bed, it was unnecessary and caused issues.

Fix for light models in mission ops not changing skin (going dark) when the light state of mission ops is shut off.

Fixed Kiril in the brig having a weapon

Fixed the flashlight mode not being activated properly during the traitor fight

TWEAKS:

-Removed pointless source-less light in B8’s cabin

IMPROVEMENTS: