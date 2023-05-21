CONSORTIUM VR BETA v0.1.23

FIXES:
- Fixed junk stack (chips etc) count not being saved so all stacks restored with 1 making the chip minigame pretty confusing on load.
- Fixed the modified disposition table not being cleared after each game session causing dispositions from previous sessions to bleed into new ones
- Fixed being able to enter the bed while telling Rook 25 abou the traitor’s identity after leaving the VT
- Disabled the "get out of bed" button on the cabin bed, it was unnecessary and caused issues.
- Fix for light models in mission ops not changing skin (going dark) when the light state of mission ops is shut off.
- Fixed Kiril in the brig having a weapon
- Fixed the flashlight mode not being activated properly during the traitor fight
TWEAKS:
-Removed pointless source-less light in B8’s cabin
IMPROVEMENTS:
- The end of the traitor fight got some important polish to better communicate what happens.
-Traitor fight A.I improvements
- Hid the initial connection/dream sequence walls so players don't start in blackness. The path ahead is more obvious now, and players are now crouched to start with.
-Various improvements to conversations and choreography in the last half of the narrative.
-10 new Info Console articles, a bunch more existing articles polished up.
-Polished up all in-person Rook 25 choreo for if player kills traitor in cold blood. She is fully present and very emotional now.
- Improvements to the chipbank repair minigame presentation. Will always show the context even if the player has no chips to insert and a red hand.
-New Ending work:
-Briefing choreography got a complete pass. Everyone is fully present now.
-Briefing now features the actual Churchill Tower.
