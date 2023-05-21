Personalize your Solitaire Expeditions experience with custom backgrounds

Add your own custom backgrounds to Solitaire Expeditions!

Today's release adds a new customization feature where you can use any image for a background in the game.

Head to the 'Backgrounds' tab on the Settings dialog and click the new 'Add custom background' button:

You will then be prompted to browse to a PNG or JPEG file on your system. Once you pick an image, choose how you want the image scaled to fit the screen:

Once you click 'Add', you will have a new custom background! Add as many as you'd like. These backgrounds are attached to your user profile and have been added to the game's Steam cloud support so you can access them on all of your devices.

Other changes