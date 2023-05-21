Desktop+ v.2.8

What's new in Desktop+ 2.8?

Desktop+ 2.8 features smaller additions and fixes ported back from the NewUI Preview branch.

It is getting more difficult to bring improvements back as the code diverges, so only straight forward changes were ported.

If you're looking for more improvements I do recommend checking out the NewUI Preview branch. Some features are still missing, but it's very usable otherwise.

New:

Desktop Duplication overlay laser pointer input is now masked to the desktop layout (unused space is pass-through)

Gaze Fade: Always use maximum opacity when the overlay is being pointed at

Gaze Fade: Smooth out abrupt opacity changes

Changed:

Desktop Duplication overlays support transparency for unused space again

Performance Monitor now caps most performance values to their maximum & ignores very small decimals for average FPS display

Improved display and logging of startup errors

Fixed:

Fixed output enumeration differences in different parts of the applications to improve multi-GPU behavior

Note that Desktop+ still doesn't support capturing desktops spread across multiple GPUs via Desktop Duplication at this time, however.

Fixed misc batch files not running the powershell scripts properly when running as admin

Fixed HMD Floor Position origin not updating during overlay drags

Fixed overlay dragging not working when using a gamepad

Fixed infinite loop when ignoring virtual WMR screens

Fixed crash when no outputs are found

Fixed silent crash during startup when checking for Graphics Capture support fails on Windows 10

This can happen when running Desktop+ as a different user than the one the desktop session belongs to. The check still fails now, but Graphics Capture will just be unavailable instead.

Other Windows versions are affected the same way, but they didn't crash in previous builds. There may be other ways to trigger this, but this rare old issue is finally resolved.

Fixed restarts frequently failing with "VROverlayError_KeyInUse" error

Fixed race condition on startup that prevented Desktop+ from running in rare cases

Compared to 2.7.1 Beta, there was only a regression related to negative desktop coordinates fixed. No changes otherwise.

On a side note, Desktop+ has been added to a total of 200k Steam accounts as of today. That number admittedly has very little to do with active users, but it's the bigger and more fun one to look at. Neat.