Dice Hero: The Unoriginal Story update for 21 May 2023

0.4.2b

Sorry for the bugs item

  • Rouge's Pants - 2 Dice: Give Σ x 5 Precision.

Bugs

  • Fixed Tooltip show from behind UI elements thats on top.
  • Fixed Attack Stat bug on player removing uses on next combat.
  • Fixed Missing continue game button in menu

