"SACRED GROUND" - HUGE FREE UPDATE OUT NOW!

Mushrooms has arrived to Tower Walker! This is a HUGE major content update with a new playable race, more floors, more bosses, more lore to explore in the tower and other goodies. It is also time for Paladins to get a new ability called "Sacred Ground" and all other classes to get new ranks of core abilities to unlock at the trainer. We also increased level cap to 120. By popular demand all ring slots can now be changed in combat and not only in basecamp (even the soul ring). And finally, we also added the "Crystal forge" that can be used to gain equipment outside of crafting and looting by spending crystals. Enjoy!

Here are the patch notes (1.0053.435):

NEW CONTENT

ADDED new playable race "FUNGI"

ADDED new ability "SACRED GROUND" for Paladin

ADDED new minor AOE melee attack for Paladin

ADDED 45 new ability ranks for all core class masteries

ADDED new tower section "TEMPLE GARDENS"

ADDED new feature "CRYSTAL FORGE" for all grades

ADDED new bosses and new mob types

ADDED new lore pages

Increased max level cap to lvl 120

Major rework to enchanting

Improved inventory system for ring slots in combat

CLASSES

Paladin "SACRED GROUND" rank 1 now unlocks at lvl 81 (new)

Paladin "SACRED GROUND" rank 2 now unlocks at lvl 95 (new)

Paladin "SACRED GROUND" rank 3 now unlocks at lvl 108 (new)

Paladin "SHIELD BLOCK" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)

Paladin "SHIELD BLOCK" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)

Paladin "SHIELD BLOCK" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)

Paladin "SHIELD BLOCK" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)

Paladin "SHIELD BLOCK" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)

Bishop "HOLY SHIELD" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)

Bishop "HOLY SHIELD" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)

Bishop "HOLY SHIELD" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)

Bishop "HOLY SHIELD" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)

Bishop "HOLY SHIELD" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)

Archmage "SCORCHED EARTH" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)

Archmage "SCORCHED EARTH" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)

Archmage "SCORCHED EARTH" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)

Archmage "SCORCHED EARTH" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)

Archmage "SCORCHED EARTH" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)

Soultaker "SHADOW AFFLICTION" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)

Soultaker "SHADOW AFFLICTION" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)

Soultaker "SHADOW AFFLICTION" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)

Soultaker "SHADOW AFFLICTION" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)

Soultaker "SHADOW AFFLICTION" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)

Phantom "STUN SHOT" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)

Phantom "STUN SHOT" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)

Phantom "STUN SHOT" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)

Phantom "STUN SHOT" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)

Phantom "STUN SHOT" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)

Ravager "FURY" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)

Ravager "FURY" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)

Ravager "FURY" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)

Ravager "FURY" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)

Ravager "FURY" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)

Stalker "MORTAL BLOW" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)

Stalker "MORTAL BLOW" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)

Stalker "MORTAL BLOW" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)

Stalker "MORTAL BLOW" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)

Stalker "MORTAL BLOW" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)

Tyrant "RAGING WIND" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)

Tyrant "RAGING WIND" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)

Tyrant "RAGING WIND" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)

Tyrant "RAGING WIND" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)

Tyrant "RAGING WIND" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)

Blademaster "REVENGE" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)

Blademaster "REVENGE" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)

Blademaster "REVENGE" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)

Blademaster "REVENGE" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)

Blademaster "REVENGE" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)

"Knight/Paladin" Mace now have a minor aoe auto attack

Tweaks to "Rangers" ability "Stun shot" slighty decreased stun duration

Tweaks to "Phantoms" ability "Haunting arrow" slighty decreased debuff duration

Tweaks to "Knights" ability "Shield block" slighty higher proc chance

Tweaks to "Paladin" ability "Holy light" slight heal increase

Tweaks to "Wizards" ability "Scorched earth" slight damage increase

TOWER

Added new section to the tower "Temple gardens"

Added new mob type "Hungry Plant"

Added new mob type "Fungi Mystic"

Added new mob type "Fungi Deathcap"

Added new boss "Elder plant"

Added new boss "Fungus"

Added new soul door on floor 90

Added new soul door on floor 100

Tweaks to slighty increase drop chance for items on all bosses

Tweaks to Goblin Bosses "Goreclaw" and "Wolfgrin" slighty decreased levels

Hidden floors above 110 has been disabled for rework to combat trials

ENCHANTING

Enchanting has been reworked for all grades with new soft cap limit

Enchanting beyond soft cap now always increases damage +1

D-grade weapons now has a new item level soft cap at +20

C-grade weapons now has a new item level soft cap at +40

B-grade weapons now has a new item level soft cap at +60

A-grade weapons now has a new item level soft cap at +80

S-grade weapons now has a new item level soft cap at +100

CRAFTING

Tweaks to reduce total mats required for crafting

Tweaks to B-grade armor crystal cost, from 50 to 25

Tweaks to B-grade helmets crystal cost, from 40 to 20

Tweaks to B-grade weapons crystal cost, from 100 to 50

Tweaks to A-grade weapons crystal cost, from 200 to 100

ITEMS

Tweaks to increase armor gained from "Stormholme Crown"

Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from C-grade armor

Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from B-grade armor

Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from A-grade armor

Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from S-grade armor

Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from C-grade helmets

Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from B-grade helmets

Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from A-grade helmets

Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from S-grade helmets

MISC