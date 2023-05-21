"SACRED GROUND" - HUGE FREE UPDATE OUT NOW!

Mushrooms has arrived to Tower Walker! This is a HUGE major content update with a new playable race, more floors, more bosses, more lore to explore in the tower and other goodies. It is also time for Paladins to get a new ability called "Sacred Ground" and all other classes to get new ranks of core abilities to unlock at the trainer. We also increased level cap to 120. By popular demand all ring slots can now be changed in combat and not only in basecamp (even the soul ring). And finally, we also added the "Crystal forge" that can be used to gain equipment outside of crafting and looting by spending crystals. Enjoy!
Here are the patch notes (1.0053.435):
NEW CONTENT
- ADDED new playable race "FUNGI"
- ADDED new ability "SACRED GROUND" for Paladin
- ADDED new minor AOE melee attack for Paladin
- ADDED 45 new ability ranks for all core class masteries
- ADDED new tower section "TEMPLE GARDENS"
- ADDED new feature "CRYSTAL FORGE" for all grades
- ADDED new bosses and new mob types
- ADDED new lore pages
- Increased max level cap to lvl 120
- Major rework to enchanting
- Improved inventory system for ring slots in combat
CLASSES
- Paladin "SACRED GROUND" rank 1 now unlocks at lvl 81 (new)
- Paladin "SACRED GROUND" rank 2 now unlocks at lvl 95 (new)
- Paladin "SACRED GROUND" rank 3 now unlocks at lvl 108 (new)
- Paladin "SHIELD BLOCK" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)
- Paladin "SHIELD BLOCK" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)
- Paladin "SHIELD BLOCK" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)
- Paladin "SHIELD BLOCK" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)
- Paladin "SHIELD BLOCK" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)
- Bishop "HOLY SHIELD" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)
- Bishop "HOLY SHIELD" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)
- Bishop "HOLY SHIELD" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)
- Bishop "HOLY SHIELD" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)
- Bishop "HOLY SHIELD" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)
- Archmage "SCORCHED EARTH" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)
- Archmage "SCORCHED EARTH" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)
- Archmage "SCORCHED EARTH" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)
- Archmage "SCORCHED EARTH" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)
- Archmage "SCORCHED EARTH" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)
- Soultaker "SHADOW AFFLICTION" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)
- Soultaker "SHADOW AFFLICTION" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)
- Soultaker "SHADOW AFFLICTION" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)
- Soultaker "SHADOW AFFLICTION" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)
- Soultaker "SHADOW AFFLICTION" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)
- Phantom "STUN SHOT" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)
- Phantom "STUN SHOT" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)
- Phantom "STUN SHOT" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)
- Phantom "STUN SHOT" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)
- Phantom "STUN SHOT" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)
- Ravager "FURY" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)
- Ravager "FURY" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)
- Ravager "FURY" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)
- Ravager "FURY" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)
- Ravager "FURY" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)
- Stalker "MORTAL BLOW" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)
- Stalker "MORTAL BLOW" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)
- Stalker "MORTAL BLOW" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)
- Stalker "MORTAL BLOW" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)
- Stalker "MORTAL BLOW" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)
- Tyrant "RAGING WIND" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)
- Tyrant "RAGING WIND" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)
- Tyrant "RAGING WIND" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)
- Tyrant "RAGING WIND" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)
- Tyrant "RAGING WIND" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)
- Blademaster "REVENGE" rank 6 now unlocks at lvl 82 (new)
- Blademaster "REVENGE" rank 7 now unlocks at lvl 94 (new)
- Blademaster "REVENGE" rank 8 now unlocks at lvl 104 (new)
- Blademaster "REVENGE" rank 9 now unlocks at lvl 112 (new)
- Blademaster "REVENGE" rank 10 now unlocks at lvl 120 (new)
- "Knight/Paladin" Mace now have a minor aoe auto attack
- Tweaks to "Rangers" ability "Stun shot" slighty decreased stun duration
- Tweaks to "Phantoms" ability "Haunting arrow" slighty decreased debuff duration
- Tweaks to "Knights" ability "Shield block" slighty higher proc chance
- Tweaks to "Paladin" ability "Holy light" slight heal increase
- Tweaks to "Wizards" ability "Scorched earth" slight damage increase
TOWER
- Added new section to the tower "Temple gardens"
- Added new mob type "Hungry Plant"
- Added new mob type "Fungi Mystic"
- Added new mob type "Fungi Deathcap"
- Added new boss "Elder plant"
- Added new boss "Fungus"
- Added new soul door on floor 90
- Added new soul door on floor 100
- Tweaks to slighty increase drop chance for items on all bosses
- Tweaks to Goblin Bosses "Goreclaw" and "Wolfgrin" slighty decreased levels
- Hidden floors above 110 has been disabled for rework to combat trials
ENCHANTING
- Enchanting has been reworked for all grades with new soft cap limit
- Enchanting beyond soft cap now always increases damage +1
- D-grade weapons now has a new item level soft cap at +20
- C-grade weapons now has a new item level soft cap at +40
- B-grade weapons now has a new item level soft cap at +60
- A-grade weapons now has a new item level soft cap at +80
- S-grade weapons now has a new item level soft cap at +100
CRAFTING
- Tweaks to reduce total mats required for crafting
- Tweaks to B-grade armor crystal cost, from 50 to 25
- Tweaks to B-grade helmets crystal cost, from 40 to 20
- Tweaks to B-grade weapons crystal cost, from 100 to 50
- Tweaks to A-grade weapons crystal cost, from 200 to 100
ITEMS
- Tweaks to increase armor gained from "Stormholme Crown"
- Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from C-grade armor
- Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from B-grade armor
- Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from A-grade armor
- Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from S-grade armor
- Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from C-grade helmets
- Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from B-grade helmets
- Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from A-grade helmets
- Tweaks to increase armor and resistance gained from S-grade helmets
MISC
- Tweaks to slighty increase drop chance for items in all chests
- Fixed an issue with bosses weapon scaling
- Fixed an issue with companions level up that showed wrong gained level
- Fixed an issue with companions level up that showed wrong companion
- Fixed an issue with enemys patrolling animations
- Fixed issues with weapon enchanting not working correctly
- Added crystal forge UI in the tower
- Added option to equip rings in combat from inventory
- Added option to equip rings in combat from character UI
- Ascenion requirements has been changed to lvl 120
- Loads of minor bug fixes and performance improvements
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update