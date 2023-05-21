Patch Notes for 5/21/23

- Maps now support transparency, to allow for more creature usage.
- Maps can now be hidden and revealed. It's now easier than ever to support hidden areas!
- Saved sessions can now be loaded additively. This means you can set up content ahead of time and drop it into your session whenever you need to.
