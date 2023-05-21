 Skip to content

GATE update for 21 May 2023

Patch Notes for 5/21/23

Patch Notes for 5/21/23

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Maps now support transparency, to allow for more creature usage.
  • Maps can now be hidden and revealed. It's now easier than ever to support hidden areas!
  • Saved sessions can now be loaded additively. This means you can set up content ahead of time and drop it into your session whenever you need to.

