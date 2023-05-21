 Skip to content

The Last Duskreaper update for 21 May 2023

The Last Duskreaper 3.0 !

The 3.0 is now out ! And, by the way, the Prologue is finished ! I will soon start working on the chapter 1. Here is a list of all the major changes of the game :

  • -Slow motion mode for tricky platform moments
  • -Minor bug patchs
  • -Multi-language title screen
  • -Developped story in the first part of the prologue
  • -Data destroyer bug patched
  • -Better decoration of all the zones currently accessible
  • -Stamina regeneration speed buffed

Thank you for waiting and I wish you a good experience in The Last Duskreaper!

