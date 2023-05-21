The Last Duskreaper 3.0 !

The 3.0 is now out ! And, by the way, the Prologue is finished ! I will soon start working on the chapter 1. Here is a list of all the major changes of the game :

-Slow motion mode for tricky platform moments

-Minor bug patchs

-Multi-language title screen

-Developped story in the first part of the prologue

-Data destroyer bug patched

-Better decoration of all the zones currently accessible

-Stamina regeneration speed buffed

Thank you for waiting and I wish you a good experience in The Last Duskreaper!