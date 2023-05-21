 Skip to content

Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 21 May 2023

Patch 0.5

Patch 0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix issue where HUD was not visible for connecting clients but for server.
  • Adjusted Drone camera position.
  • Fix issue where Main menu was not in focus when returning from game.
  • Fix nametags not having steam name visible.
  • Updated official Discord link.
  • Replay system added can now be found from main menu.
  • Recording is automatically started when joining or hosting a game.
  • Add Foliage settings to GFX menu, possible to turn off foliage by setting quality to low.
  • New Stickboxs design.

