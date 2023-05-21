- Fix issue where HUD was not visible for connecting clients but for server.
- Adjusted Drone camera position.
- Fix issue where Main menu was not in focus when returning from game.
- Fix nametags not having steam name visible.
- Updated official Discord link.
- Replay system added can now be found from main menu.
- Recording is automatically started when joining or hosting a game.
- Add Foliage settings to GFX menu, possible to turn off foliage by setting quality to low.
- New Stickboxs design.
Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 21 May 2023
Patch 0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2430921 Depot 2430921
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update