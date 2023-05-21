Changelog
-Fixed inability to load tracks that use double palm curves
-Fixed wrong grass density on high graphics preset
-Fixed flicker when autosaving occurs
-Disabled vsync for causing performance issues
-Small handling improvements for cup car and rx
-Adjusted steering wheel angle on cup car and rx
RaceLeague update for 21 May 2023
Hotfix V0.2.9.3.4 published
Changelog
