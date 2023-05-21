 Skip to content

RaceLeague update for 21 May 2023

Hotfix V0.2.9.3.4 published

Build 11282356 · Last edited by Wendy

Changelog
-Fixed inability to load tracks that use double palm curves
-Fixed wrong grass density on high graphics preset
-Fixed flicker when autosaving occurs
-Disabled vsync for causing performance issues
-Small handling improvements for cup car and rx
-Adjusted steering wheel angle on cup car and rx

