THNT update for 21 May 2023

THNT 0.9.20

Build 11282329

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi ! Minor update. Following maps have been altered based on player feedback :

  • prison outskirts - small environment changes
  • command post - added more cover and ramps
  • ds2 - reduced difficulty

~A

Changed files in this update

