Hotfix 1.0.8

A lot of new bug fixes this time (Thanks a lot tu lucasravach who found a lot of them ːsteamhappyː)
- The Entertainer character trait did not increase when using a non damaging skill. This has been fixed AND a counter has been added to the character trait so that you can check how much damage it adds.
- The Scoop Hunter character trait had a few cases where the bomb would not detonate upon reaching the bottom, this has been fixed,
- The sticker album still had issues when the player changed pages too quickly, this is officially fixed,
- Win streak counter did not go above 1, this has been fixed,
- Multiple jokers could have issues activating if they were on the border of the board, this should be fixed,
- Ability creating orbs on the board did not increase the combo counter if they created a match, this has been fixed,
- Activating an ability before the Dramatic Entrance sticker could activate could freeze the game, this should be fixed,
It also seems that a lot more players than I thought manage to have 10+ character traits during their run, I'm trying to find an elegant solution to display the excess character trait.
Thank you everyone ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update