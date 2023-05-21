Hotfix 1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 11282228 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy

A lot of new bug fixes this time (Thanks a lot tu lucasravach who found a lot of them ːsteamhappyː)

The Entertainer character trait did not increase when using a non damaging skill. This has been fixed AND a counter has been added to the character trait so that you can check how much damage it adds.

The Scoop Hunter character trait had a few cases where the bomb would not detonate upon reaching the bottom, this has been fixed,

The sticker album still had issues when the player changed pages too quickly, this is officially fixed,

Win streak counter did not go above 1, this has been fixed,

Multiple jokers could have issues activating if they were on the border of the board, this should be fixed,

Ability creating orbs on the board did not increase the combo counter if they created a match, this has been fixed,

Activating an ability before the Dramatic Entrance sticker could activate could freeze the game, this should be fixed,

It also seems that a lot more players than I thought manage to have 10+ character traits during their run, I'm trying to find an elegant solution to display the excess character trait.

Thank you everyone ːsteamhappyː