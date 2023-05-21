Build 498: Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11282222 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 14:52:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update introduces a major rework of the right-flank of Carpiquet village and refinements to the lake area added in the last update.



Updated area of Carpiquet

SUMMARY OF CHANGES:

Fixed: Players can no longer place ‘look’ markers while spectating

Pegasus Bridge Updated area to right-hand side of village (see image above) Reduced cover between village and initial Canadian spawn Improved detail of tactical map to revised areas (remaining areas to be updated over time)



KNOWN ISSUES

Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users.

Steam overlay opens when Alt+Tab back into the game. (Workaround: Change game window mode to full screen window or windowed in Graphics settings)

Cursor and icons can "ghost" over the screen after playing for some time. We are actively investigating this bug. Please let us know if it happens with as much detail as possible

You can give us feedback by commenting on the discussion thread or in the feedback thread in our growing discord community at discord.gg/vanguardww2