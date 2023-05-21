 Skip to content

StackHoops update for 21 May 2023

Local Multiplayer Update!

21 May 2023

Updates:

  • Gamemode added to play on the same PC with your friends.

Upcoming:

  • New Ball Styles
  • Leaderboards
  • New Environments

Thank you for supporting the game! If you are looking to play with me, feel free to reach out ;)

