Ex-Zodiac update for 21 May 2023

0.7.10 minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 11282202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a minor fix to correct the some of the language translations on the Epsilon Outpost level, where Miko's report on the cannon's charging status would read "Unsupported format character"

