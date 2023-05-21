 Skip to content

Overdungeon update for 21 May 2023

Hotfix v1.2.7

21 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for coming to read our release note!

Bugfixes

★ Fixed that you couldn't change unit limit settings.

Over!

