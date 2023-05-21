V0.99 Endless mode hotfixes

- Endless mode values now properly reset between runs
- Removed a couple of items & cards for endless mode
- 'one of each' card now gives useable items for endless mode
- Added wave number to the game-over screen
- Lifeless balance change; purple food amount is now rounded up for the armour calculation, this means that 1 purple point will translate to 1 armour point now, instead of 0.
- Wave information text is now disabled in the Harbour area
- Some decal pools now reset in-between waves (bullet holes / blood)
- Quit/save button no longer shows up for endless mode
