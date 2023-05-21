 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 21 May 2023

Update Notes for v0.91.2 (Minor client-only update)

Build 11282138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • It is now harder to accidentally close the initial fuel and tire compound selection (when enabled)
  • Fixed wheel and engine effects not being reset when respawning
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

