- It is now harder to accidentally close the initial fuel and tire compound selection (when enabled)
- Fixed wheel and engine effects not being reset when respawning
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 21 May 2023
Update Notes for v0.91.2 (Minor client-only update)
