Update, Version 20230521

English

############Content################

[Skill]Changed the icon of "Spirit of Light."

[Skill]Added light element to "Spirit of Light."

[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (Variable 960 -> 970. If Alicia is in your group, there is some additional content.)

[Item]New item: Necklace of Light

[Bazaar]The magic item merchant now sells Necklace of Light.

简体中文

############Content################

【技能】改变了光之精灵的技能图标。

【技能】在光之精灵上加上了光属性。

【迷失于沙粒中】故事继续。（变量960->970。如果艾丽西亚在队伍里，会发生额外的剧情。）

【物品】光之项链

【巴扎】魔法物品商人现在贩卖光之项链。

Latest News From Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/4e027870