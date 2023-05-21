Update, Version 20230521

English
############Content################
[Skill]Changed the icon of "Spirit of Light."
[Skill]Added light element to "Spirit of Light."
[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (Variable 960 -> 970. If Alicia is in your group, there is some additional content.)
[Item]New item: Necklace of Light
[Bazaar]The magic item merchant now sells Necklace of Light.
简体中文
############Content################
【技能】改变了光之精灵的技能图标。
【技能】在光之精灵上加上了光属性。
【迷失于沙粒中】故事继续。（变量960->970。如果艾丽西亚在队伍里，会发生额外的剧情。）
【物品】光之项链
【巴扎】魔法物品商人现在贩卖光之项链。
Latest News From Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/4e027870
Changed files in this update