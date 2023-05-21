Territory – Alpha 5.103 – Holdable Lighter

Added
Holdable Lighter
- The lighter is now useable as an emergency light source
- Players start a new game with a holdable lighter
- Unfortunately for existing save games, you'll need to dispose of the old lighters and either craft or buy new ones
Changed
- Plastic no longer required to craft crafting bench
- Reduced spawn chance for all high tier weapons and ammo
- Reduced feather harvest amount from trees
- Tweaked new game starting items and added additional pockets space
