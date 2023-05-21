 Skip to content

Territory update for 21 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.103 – Holdable Lighter

Build 11282115

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

Holdable Lighter


  • The lighter is now useable as an emergency light source
  • Players start a new game with a holdable lighter
  • Unfortunately for existing save games, you'll need to dispose of the old lighters and either craft or buy new ones

Changed

  • Plastic no longer required to craft crafting bench
  • Reduced spawn chance for all high tier weapons and ammo
  • Reduced feather harvest amount from trees
  • Tweaked new game starting items and added additional pockets space

