Naval Battle Online update for 21 May 2023

Version 5.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The last level tower costs 15M gold.
Medium starter pack increased from 10 storm cannons to 15 storm cannons.
Interface and text corrections have been made.
Daily quests and quests have been translated into every language available in the game.
Added Merchant Boss. (When a total of 1500 Meat is sunk between 1-20 maps, Gol D. Roger will appear on the map)
Added mode where you can see all players (except yourself) low-level ships.

