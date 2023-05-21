The last level tower costs 15M gold.
Medium starter pack increased from 10 storm cannons to 15 storm cannons.
Interface and text corrections have been made.
Daily quests and quests have been translated into every language available in the game.
Added Merchant Boss. (When a total of 1500 Meat is sunk between 1-20 maps, Gol D. Roger will appear on the map)
Added mode where you can see all players (except yourself) low-level ships.
Naval Battle Online update for 21 May 2023
Version 5.7
The last level tower costs 15M gold.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update