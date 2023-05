Share · View all patches · Build 11282085 · Last edited 21 May 2023 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.9 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

Fixed a problem with names disappearing when changing names

Added functionality to lock the liberation of favourite (★) members

Implemented from requests received.

Please continue to observe the caravan.